Apple Watch Series 7 starts Rs. 42,000; sale date announced

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 02:12 pm

Apple had unveiled its new-generation smartwatch, the Watch Series 7, in September and now the tech giant has announced its pricing and availability in India. The wearable carries a staring price-tag of Rs. 41,900. It will be up for pre-orders from October 8 and will go on sale starting October 15. It is offered in 41mm and 45mm sizes in GPS-only and GPS+cellular variants.

Design and display

The smartwatch gets a new QWERTY keyboard

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a rectangular dial with Always-on Retina display, 1.7mm thin bezels, an IP6X rating for dust resistance, and a WR50 rating for water resistance. The wearable is offered in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and in stainless steel and aluminium case options. It is also preloaded with a QWERTY keyboard and new exclusive watch faces, namely, Modular Duo and Contour.

Internals

It can produce an ECG report

The Apple Watch Series 7 is touted to provide up to 18 hours of battery life. It also supports 33% faster charging through a Type-C Magnetic Fast Charger. It boots watchOS 8 and is equipped with a heart rate sensor and an SpO2 sensor. The smartwatch also offers enhanced sleep tracking, can detect atrial fibrillation (AFib), and produce an electrocardiogram (ECG) report.

Availability

The aluminium model is available in five color options

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in Green, New Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED) colors for the aluminium version. The stainless steel model is offered in Silver, Gold, and Graphite shades. The Apple Watch Edition comes in Titanium and Space Black Titanium colors. The wearable will go on pre-orders starting October 8 and will be available in stores from October 15 onwards.

Pocket-pinch

Apple Watch Series 7: Price in India

Apple Watch Series 7 starts at Rs. 41,900, however, the model-wise cost breakdown is yet to be revealed. According to Flipkart, the 41mm and 45mm GPS-only aluminium models will cost Rs. 41,900 and Rs. 44,900, respectively, whereas the GPS+cellular variants will cost Rs. 50,900 and Rs. 53,900, respectively. The stainless steel GPS+cellular 41mm and 45mm models will cost Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 73,900, respectively.