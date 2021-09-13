iPhone 13 Pro models could offer 1TB storage: Ming-Chi Kuo

Ming-Chi Kuo claims iPhone 13 could sport a 1TB storage option

Reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Sunday predicted Apple will offer a 1TB storage option on the Pro models of the iPhone 13. Apple is also said to be planning to discontinue the 64GB storage option with the upcoming range of devices. The fresh speculation comes just days before Apple's fall event on September 14 where the iPhone 13 lineup is expected to break cover.

Around the corner

Apple expected to reveal iPhone 13 at California Streaming event

Last week, Apple sent out invites for its California Streaming fall event scheduled for September 14. At the event, Apple is expected to release a slew of products including the iPhone 13 range, the AirPods 3, new iPads, and the Apple Watch Series 7. A new investor report from Kuo has outlined the expectations for these products and their variants a well.

Changes

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini to discontinue predecessor's 64GB variant

Kuo claims that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in storage configurations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. This implies that the 64GB storage option is expected to be discontinued. For comparison, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. There is no 512GB variant on offer.

Details

High-end iPhone 13 models could feature 1TB storage variant

Kuo's report corroborates previous rumors that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. For reference, the current-generation iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations. Additionally, Kuo mentioned that the iPhone 13 could be plagued by supply shortages.

Shortages

Component shortages to have limited impact on iPhone 13 shipments

Kuo said that due to component shortages, current model production had been cut by 5-10% in the third quarter of this year while the iPhone 13 shipments in the fourth quarter may also face component shortages, although with a limited impact. Kuo also speculated that iPhone 13 shipments in 2021 can grow by over 10% year-on-year compared to iPhone 12 shipments last year.