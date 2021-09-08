Apple to launch iPhone 13 series on September 14

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 12:42 pm

Apple iPhone 13 series to debut on September 14

Apple is all set to launch its latest iPhone 13 series of smartphones on September 14. The event will be broadcasted via the company's website starting 10am PDT (10:30pm IST). The tech giant is expected to announce the new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models along with Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3.

Design and display

The devices will feature a Full-HD+ display

iPhone 13 series will be offered in new color options

The iPhone 13 series is likely to have a smaller screen notch housing a redesigned Face ID setup, slim bezels, a metal-glass body, and an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance. The phones might bear an LTPO AMOLED or OLED panel with a Full-HD+ resolution. The Pro models might also offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

The phones will have a LiDAR scanner

The iPhone 13 series will sport up to triple rear cameras along with an additional LiDAR scanner. The flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max is tipped to be equipped with a 12MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a larger f/1.8 aperture, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, all the models are likely to offer a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They will be loaded with up to 1TB of storage

The iPhone 13 line-up will draw power from an A15 Bionic processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The new chipset will be built on TSMC's 5nm+ production process. The handsets are rumored to pack larger batteries than the iPhone 12 series and will support 25W wired fast-charging. They will run on iOS 15 operating system.

Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 7 will provide ultra-wideband functionality

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to introduce the Watch Series 7. The smartwatch will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with slim bezels, flat edges, and a new lamination technology. It is said to be powered by an updated S7 processor and will boot watchOS 8. The wearable will also offer ultra-wideband functionality as well as some new health features.

Pocket-pinch

How much will the new Apple products cost?

Apple will announce the official pricing and availability details of the iPhone 13 series and the Watch Series 7 at the time of the launch which will take place on September 14. The new devices might carry some premium over the last-generation models. For reference, the iPhone 12 series starts at Rs. 69,990 whereas the Watch Series 6 starts at Rs. 40,900 in India.