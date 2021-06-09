NewsBytes Briefing: The internet experienced a brief hiccup, and more

Several major news websites and social media platforms such as Reddit were down for about an hour starting 3 PM Indian Standard Time. The disruption was caused by cloud computing services provider Fastly experiencing technical difficulties with its services. The hardest hit, however, were UK citizens because the country's government services portal was also affected, thereby preventing them from using critical online services.

Turning tide

US study gives further credence to Wuhan Lab leak theory

Although we have figured out what caused today's internet outage, the real perpetrator of the mother of all disruptive events continues to elude us. But the noose tightens around China as a study conducted by a US government laboratory gives further credence to the Wuhan lab-leak theory. China could face serious implications (monetary and otherwise) if it is implicated for the spread of COVID-19.

Netflix and chill

Apple's SharePlay allows friends to watch movies together on FaceTime

Apple is planning to give a whole new meaning to the concept of "Netflix and chill" with its new SharePlay update to FaceTime. Although the pandemic has made it harder to watch movies with friends and family, Apple's new feature allows you to do that over a FaceTime call. The only catch is that virtually every other OTT service, except Netflix, is supported.

Crypto haven

Forget Elon Musk, El Salvador is cryptocurrency's true savior

This is how a crypto-savvy head of state looks like

While Elon Musk has angered crypto investors for manipulating Bitcoin prices, president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is embracing Bitcoin as the country's legal tender. If that wasn't enough, Bukele also offered permanent residence to crypto entrepreneurs in addition to providing them with a tax haven. Can someone please be kind enough to forward this news piece to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Private relay

Apple cares about your privacy, unless it angers China

Apple announced the latest "private relay" feature at its annual WWDC event. The paid feature included with iCloud+ allows you to hide your web browsing activities from your ISP. However, Apple's concern for user privacy stops when it is at odds with oppressive dictatorial regimes such as China, whose citizens will not be able to access the Apple feature they need the most.