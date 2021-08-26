Mi TV 5X-series debuts in India; starts at Rs. 32,000

Expanding its portfolio of televisions, Xiaomi has launched the latest Mi TV 5X series in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 31,999 and includes 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models. As for the key highlights, the TVs come with a 4K display, Dolby Vision support, up to 40W stereo speakers, PatchWall 4 UI, and Google Assistant for voice control. Here are more details.

Design and display

The TVs flaunt a bezel-less design

The Mi TV 5X series sports a bezel-less design with a metallic frame and a carbon fiber finish on the rear. It comes in three screen sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. All the models have a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, a 96.6% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG support. The TVs also have a Vivid Picture Engine 2 for an enhanced viewing experience.

Internals

The televisions are loaded with 16GB of storage

Mi TV 5X 43-inch model has 30W stereo speakers

The Mi TV 5X series draws power from a 64-bit quad-core A55 processor, paired with a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of onboard storage. It boots PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 10 OS. The TVs are equipped with far-field mics, up to 40W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and offer an 'Auto Low Latency Mode' for improved gaming experience.

Information

The TVs offer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options

The I/O ports on the Mi TV 5X series include three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an AV input, and an audio jack. For wireless connectivity, the televisions support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Features

They come with IMDb integration

The Mi TV 5X series offers a range of features, including IMDb integration, 75+ free live channels, a Kids mode, as well as a universal search feature. The range also gets built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and access to Google Play Store. The bundled remote control has dedicated hotkeys for popular OTT services and provides access to functions like Quick Wake and Quick Mute.

Information

Mi TV 5X series: Pricing and availability

The Mi TV 5X series costs Rs. 31,999 for the 43-inch model, Rs. 41,999 for the 50-inch version, and Rs. 47,999 for the 55-inch variant. The TVs will be available for purchase from September 7 onwards via Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home, and other partner retailers.