Huawei P50 Pro tops DXOMARK's display ranking; beats S21 Ultra

Aug 12, 2021

Huawei's newly-launched P50 Pro smartphone has surpassed the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra by two points to bag the first position in DXOMARK's display ranking. "With a score of 93, the Huawei P50 Pro is the new leader in our Display protocol rankings among devices tested to date," DXOMARK's report read. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (Snapdragon variant) ranks third with 90 points.

Information

What is DXOMARK and how does it rate displays?

DXOMARK is a benchmarking platform that tests different kinds of cameras, displays, and other aspects of products ranging from smartphones to professional cameras. For display ratings, several tests are conducted under real-life and controlled conditions by using the device's built-in screen at its default settings.

Scorecard

Huawei P50 Pro's display is "almost flicker-free"

In the analysis done by DXOMARK, the Huawei P50 Pro has earned 70 points for readability. The screen is said to be "pleasant in low light and indoor conditions" and offers an "almost flicker-free" experience. However, the "default brightness is too low for pleasant readability in outdoor conditions." The handset has achieved 83 points for color and video quality and 86 points for artifacts.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a QHD+ OLED display

The Huawei P50 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1228x2700 pixels) OLED screen with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. It also provides an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Cameras

It boasts a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor

The Huawei P50 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with OIS support, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 40MP (f/1.6) monochrome snapper, and a 64MP (f/3.5) periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and OIS support. For selfies and video calling, it has a 13MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on HarmonyOS 2 operating system

The Huawei P50 Pro is offered with a Kirin 9000 chipset or a Snapdragon 888 processor. It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It boots HarmonyOS 2 and packs a 4,360mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. The device also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS connectivity options.