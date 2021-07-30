Huawei launches its camera-centric P50 and P50 Pro flagship smartphones

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 11:55 am

Huawei P50 series launched in China

Huawei has launched its all-new P50 and P50 Pro smartphones in China. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,488 (around Rs. 51,600). The handsets have an OLED display, a Leica-engineered rear camera module with up to 100x digital zoom, a Snapdragon 888 or Kirin 9000 chipset, and 66W wired fast-charging support. Despite 5G-ready hardware, both the phones offer only 4G connectivity.

Design and display

The phones sport a Full-HD+ OLED display

The Huawei P50 and P50 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.5-inch flat OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the latter has a 6.6-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the models have a Full-HD+ resolution and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras

They sport a 50MP main camera

The Huawei P50 is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper with 5x optical and 50x digital zoom support. The P50 Pro offers the same primary and ultra-wide cameras along with a 40MP monochrome sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens that enables 3.5x optical and 100x digital zoom support. Up front, they have a 13MP camera.

Internals

The P50 Pro supports 50W wireless fast-charging

The Huawei P50 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the Pro variant is available with two processor options: Snapdragon 888 and Kirin 9000. They are loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The vanilla P50 packs a 4,100mAh battery, whereas the Pro houses a 4,360mAh battery. They support 66W wired and 50W wireless (only Pro) fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch

Huawei P50 and P50 Pro: Pricing

The Huawei P50 will go on sale in September

The Huawei P50 costs CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs. 51,600) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 4,988 (around Rs. 57,300) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The P50 Pro, on the other hand, starts at CNY 5,988 (approximately Rs. 68,800) for the 8GB/128GB Snapdragon 888 version and goes up to CNY 8,488 (roughly Rs. 97,500) for the 12GB/512GB Kirin 9000 variant.