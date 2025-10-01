Harvest Moon rises on October 6: What makes it special?

The Harvest Moon, a significant lunar event in tradition and astronomy, will grace the skies on October 6 in several parts of the world. It will reach its full phase at 03:48 GMT (9:18am IST) on October 7. The term "Harvest Moon" refers to the full moon closest to the September equinox, which usually occurs in September or October. This year, it falls in October.

Special occurrence Rare occurrence of October harvest moon The October 2025 Harvest Moon is special because it occurs just 14 hours and 39 minutes closer to the September equinox than September's full moon. This rare pattern occurs only 18 times between 1970 and 2050. The last time we witnessed an October Harvest Moon was in 2020, and after this year, we won't see another until 2028. It is also a supermoon, meaning the Moon will be closer to Earth in its orbit.

Viewing guidance Best viewing tips for Harvest Moon The Harvest Moon is a stunning celestial event that can be seen worldwide, but its visibility varies by location. In India, the Moon will appear full on October 6 and October 7. To get the best view of this celestial spectacle, choose a location with an unobstructed eastern horizon. While no special equipment is needed for casual observation of this bright full moon, binoculars or telescopes can provide more detailed views of its craters and surface features.