Musk cancels Netflix subscription: What sparked his decision
What's the story
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has confirmed that he has canceled his Netflix subscription. The decision comes due to comments made by Hamish Steele, a director employed by Netflix, who recently mocked the death of political activist Charlie Kirk. Steele is known for creating animated series such as Dead End: Paranormal Park and DeadEndia. Following Kirk's death, Steele posted an explicit message on Bluesky calling him a "nazi."
Backlash
Steele's comments and 'DeadEndia' backlash
The controversy escalated when clips from Steele's Netflix show were shared on X, the platform owned by Musk. Critics alleged that the children's animation promoted "pro-trans content." The backlash drew criticism from parents and public figures alike, including former Department of Energy nuclear scientist Matt Van Swol. He publicly condemned Netflix for employing Steele and announced his own subscription cancellation over Steele's comments and the perceived "pro-trans content" in the show.
Reaction
Musk's transgender rights stance
Musk responded to Van Swol's post with a simple "Same," indicating that he, too, had canceled his subscription. The move highlights Musk's wider critical view on transgender rights, especially when it comes to his own children. The Tesla CEO has previously linked transgender care with what he calls a "woke mind virus." This suggests that both Steele's comments and perceived content influence on young viewers may have contributed to his decision.
Ideological stance
History of ideological opposition
Musk's opposition to platforms or people is not new. He has often criticized anything that doesn't align with his ideology and has been vocal about his opposition to what he calls the "woke mind virus," especially on gender identity issues. He has previously spoken about his daughter's transition, claiming that she was influenced by ideological indoctrination.