Musk cancels Netflix subscription: What sparked his decision

Elon Musk , the CEO of Tesla, has confirmed that he has canceled his Netflix subscription. The decision comes due to comments made by Hamish Steele, a director employed by Netflix, who recently mocked the death of political activist Charlie Kirk. Steele is known for creating animated series such as Dead End: Paranormal Park and DeadEndia. Following Kirk's death, Steele posted an explicit message on Bluesky calling him a "nazi."

Backlash Steele's comments and 'DeadEndia' backlash The controversy escalated when clips from Steele's Netflix show were shared on X, the platform owned by Musk. Critics alleged that the children's animation promoted "pro-trans content." The backlash drew criticism from parents and public figures alike, including former Department of Energy nuclear scientist Matt Van Swol. He publicly condemned Netflix for employing Steele and announced his own subscription cancellation over Steele's comments and the perceived "pro-trans content" in the show.

Reaction Musk's transgender rights stance Musk responded to Van Swol's post with a simple "Same," indicating that he, too, had canceled his subscription. The move highlights Musk's wider critical view on transgender rights, especially when it comes to his own children. The Tesla CEO has previously linked transgender care with what he calls a "woke mind virus." This suggests that both Steele's comments and perceived content influence on young viewers may have contributed to his decision.