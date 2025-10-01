Nothing OS 4.0 open beta available for these devices

Phone (3) users get an AI usage dashboard, improved lock screen, always-on display, and better connectivity. All supported models now have Pop-up View multitasking, Extra Dark Mode, new lock screen clocks, and customizable Quick Settings tiles—plus that creative "Stretch" camera preset.

How to install Nothing OS 4.0 beta

If you want early access to these features, sign up for the beta before October 14, 2025—it's free!

Just remember to back up your stuff first since beta versions can be a bit buggy.