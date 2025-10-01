How the US government shutdown is affecting flood insurance
The US government shutdown is putting a pause on some pretty important stuff—like new and renewed federal flood insurance policies, and most climate programs run by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Starting October 1, 2025, if you're trying to buy or sell property in a flood zone, things could get tricky as thousands of transactions are delayed.
Existing policyholders can still file claims, but no new coverage is being issued for now.
What's on hold?
With nearly 90% of EPA staff furloughed, climate research and environmental rule updates are mostly on hold.
Some essential weather forecasts from NOAA are still happening (so you'll know if a storm's coming), but a lot of environmental data collection has stopped.
Plus, federal workers face more uncertainty as agencies prepare for possible layoffs in non-essential programs.
For anyone living in flood-prone areas or caring about climate action, this shutdown is more than just politics—it's real-life disruption.