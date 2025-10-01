How the US government shutdown is affecting flood insurance

What's on hold?

With nearly 90% of EPA staff furloughed, climate research and environmental rule updates are mostly on hold.

Some essential weather forecasts from NOAA are still happening (so you'll know if a storm's coming), but a lot of environmental data collection has stopped.

Plus, federal workers face more uncertainty as agencies prepare for possible layoffs in non-essential programs.

For anyone living in flood-prone areas or caring about climate action, this shutdown is more than just politics—it's real-life disruption.