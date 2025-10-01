Next Article
Apple's vintage device list adds iPhone 11 Pro Max
Technology
Apple just labeled the iPhone 11 Pro Max and all versions of the Apple Watch Series 3 as "vintage"—meaning Apple stopped distributing these devices for sale over five years ago.
Even so, the iPhone 11 Pro Max still works with the latest iOS 26, so it's not out of the game yet.
Vintage status means repairs will get tricky
If you're still using one of these devices, repairs might get tricky since official parts could run out soon.
Vintage status is basically a heads-up that support is winding down; after five more years, they'll be considered "obsolete" and lose all hardware service from Apple.
Software updates may keep coming for now, but upgrading is probably your best bet if you want full support.