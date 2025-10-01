Next Article
Critical vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome: Update now
Technology
Heads up, Chrome users: India's cyber agency CERT-In just flagged some serious security flaws in Google Chrome that could let hackers steal your data or take control of your device.
The alert, out on September 30, affects Windows, macOS, and Linux—basically anyone not running the latest version.
Update Chrome to latest version immediately
CERT-In is urging everyone to update Chrome right away.
If you're on a version older than 140.0.7339.207/.208 (Windows/Mac) or 140.0.7339.207 (Linux), you're at risk because of issues with Chrome's V8 engine.
Google has already pushed out fixes—just head to Settings > Help > About Google Chrome to make sure you're safe!