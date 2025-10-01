Critical vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome: Update now

Update Chrome to latest version immediately

CERT-In is urging everyone to update Chrome right away.

If you're on a version older than 140.0.7339.207/.208 (Windows/Mac) or 140.0.7339.207 (Linux), you're at risk because of issues with Chrome's V8 engine.

Google has already pushed out fixes—just head to Settings > Help > About Google Chrome to make sure you're safe!