Apple declares Watch Series 3 vintage: Here's what it means

Understanding Apple's vintage and obsolete product classifications

Apple's vintage product classification is a step before the "obsolete" label, which comes five years later. Once a device is marked as obsolete, it no longer receives official support from Apple. The latest addition to this list includes every model of the Apple Watch Series 3 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, it's worth noting that the standard 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro was not included in this classification update.