Apple declares Watch Series 3 vintage: Here's what it means
What's the story
Apple has added the iPhone 11 Pro Max and all models of the Apple Watch Series 3 to its vintage product list. The move comes as part of Apple's policy to classify products that are no longer sold after five years as "vintage." However, this designation doesn't affect hardware service or parts availability for these devices.
Classification details
Understanding Apple's vintage and obsolete product classifications
Apple's vintage product classification is a step before the "obsolete" label, which comes five years later. Once a device is marked as obsolete, it no longer receives official support from Apple. The latest addition to this list includes every model of the Apple Watch Series 3 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, it's worth noting that the standard 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro was not included in this classification update.
Product range
All Apple Watch Series 3 variants are now vintage
The complete list of products now classified as vintage by Apple includes all models of the Apple Watch Series 3. These include the Aluminum, Edition (Ceramic), Hermes, and Nike variants in both 38mm and 42mm sizes. This classification is part of Apple's ongoing effort to manage its product lifecycle effectively while still providing support for older devices.