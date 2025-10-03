Ravindra Jadeja gets to his 6th ton in Tests: Stats

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 104 from 176 balls. He hammered six fours and 5 sixes. He is batting alongside Washington Sundar. Veteran all-rounder Jadeja made an aggressive start, launching into the spinners before getting to a fine hundred.

Stats

4th hundred on 50th home Test apperance

Playing his 86th Test, Jadeja is closing in on 4,000 runs. He has hit his 6th ton. In addition, he has slammed 27 fifties. In 8 Tests versus the Windies, this is Jadeja's 2nd hundred (50s: 2). He owns close to 400 Test runs against WI. Meanwhile, playing his 50th home Test, he has over 2,100 runs. This was his 4th hundred at home.