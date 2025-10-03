Ravindra Jadeja gets to his 6th ton in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has registered his 6th century in Test cricket. The southpaw achieved the feat on Day 2 of the 1st India vs West Indies Test in Ahmedabad. India resumed Day 2 on 121/2. Jadeja walked in when India were 218/4. Thereafter, he was part of a massive 206-run stand alongside Dhruv Jurel, who hammered a solid 125. Here's more.
Information
Jadeja is unbeaten on 104
Jadeja remained unbeaten on 104 from 176 balls. He hammered six fours and 5 sixes. He is batting alongside Washington Sundar. Veteran all-rounder Jadeja made an aggressive start, launching into the spinners before getting to a fine hundred.
Stats
4th hundred on 50th home Test apperance
Playing his 86th Test, Jadeja is closing in on 4,000 runs. He has hit his 6th ton. In addition, he has slammed 27 fifties. In 8 Tests versus the Windies, this is Jadeja's 2nd hundred (50s: 2). He owns close to 400 Test runs against WI. Meanwhile, playing his 50th home Test, he has over 2,100 runs. This was his 4th hundred at home.