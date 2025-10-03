1st Test: India dominate Day 2 proceedings against West Indies

The Indian cricket team ended Day 2 on a strong note against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India resumed Day 2 on 121/2. KL Rahul (53*) and Shubman Gill (18*) were at the crease. The two handed India a good start on Friday before Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja took over to dominate the proceedings.

Summary Summary of the day Rahul and Gill had added an unbeaten 31 runs on Day 1 and on Day 2, they stitched another 67 runs. Gill perished for 50 and 30 runs later, Rahul too got out for a defiant 100. Since then, Jurel and Jadeja have added a strong partnership of 200 runs. Jurel smashed 125 runs with Jadeja too being unbeaten on 104*.

Gill Gill equals this record of Gavaskar Gill fell prey to opposition skipper and off-spinner Roston Chase right after completing his fifty. As per Cricbuzz, the last Indian skipper to hit a 50+ score in their debut innings leading at home was Sunil Gavaskar. He made a stunning 205 vs West Indies at the Wankhede in 1978. Playing his sixth Test as captain, Gill owns 804 runs at 73.09 (11 innings).

Stats Gill slams his 8th fifty in Tests With this fifty, Gill has raced to 2,697 runs from 38 Tests at an average of 41.49. In addition to nine Test tons, he owns eight fifties. This was his maiden fifty across four Test innings against WI. Across 18 home Tests, Gill owns 1,227 runs at an average of 42.31. The tally includes 10 50-plus scores, including four tons.

Rahul 11th Test ton for Rahul Rahul brought up his 11th century in Test cricket. Rahul made 100 off 197 balls (12 fours). Playing his 64th Test, Rahul now owns 3,889 runs at 36.00. Besides 11 tons, he has 19 half-centuries. 474 of his Test runs have come against WI at 47.40. He owns three 50-plus scores against them (100s: 2). This was his 10th Test hundred as an opener.

Do you know? Second hundred in home Tests Meanwhile, this was Rahul's second Test hundred at home as he has completed 1,249 runs in the country at an average of 41.63. He overall boasts 12 50-plus Test scores in India.

Information 23rd hundred in FC cricket Playing his 112th match in First-Class cricket, Rahul has raced to 8,317 runs at an average of around 45. He now has 23 centuries and 39 fifties in FC cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Jurel Maiden Test ton for Jurel Jurel's 125 was laced with 15 fours and three sixes. He consumed 210 balls. In 6 Tests (9 innings), Jurel averages 47.50 with one ton and a fifty. Overall in First-Class cricket, this was his third hundred (50s: 13). Jurel has gone past 1,800 FC runs (1,837) at an average of around 49.

Jadeja 6th Test ton for Jadeja Jadeja is unbeaten on 104 from 176 balls. He hit six fours and 5 sixes. Playing his 86th Test, Jadeja is closing in on 4,000 runs. He registered his 6th ton. In addition, he has slammed 27 fifties. In 8 Tests versus the Windies, this is Jadeja's 2nd hundred (50s: 2). He owns close to 400 Test runs against WI.