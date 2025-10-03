Shubman Gill equals Gavaskar's record with fifty in Ahmedabad Test

Indian captain Shubman Gill has equaled a 47-year-old record held by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar . The feat came on Day 2 of India's first Test against West Indies at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill scored his eighth Test half-century and first as India's captain in home Tests, matching Gavaskar's achievement from his debut innings as a home skipper in 1978.

Knock Gill added 98 runs with Rahul Responding to WI's paltry first-innings total of 162/10, India were well placed at 90/2 when Gill arrived to bat in the final session of Day 1. He saw off the day with KL Rahul and returned unbeaten at 18. The duo continued the good work on Day 2 morning. They added 98 runs as a pair before Gill fell prey to opposition skipper and off-spinner Roston Chase right after completing his fifty.

Information Gill goes level with Gavaskar Gill was dismissed exactly for 50. He smashed five fours during his 100-ball stay. As per Cricbuzz, the last Indian skipper to hit a 50+ score in their debut innings leading at home was Gavaskar. He made a stunning 205 vs West Indies at the Wankhede in 1978.

Record-breaking performance An average of 73.09 as captain Since taking over as captain, Gill has been on a run-scoring spree in Tests. He racked up an impressive 754 runs at an average of 75.40 across five Tests in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, his maiden leadership assignment in the longest format. Playing his sixth Test as captain, Gill has now raced to 804 runs at 73.09 from 11 innings. This includes five 50-plus scores, including four tons.