KL Rahul hammers his second Test hundred vs WI: Stats 

Star Indian opener KL Rahul has brought up his 11th century in Test cricket . The 33-year-old, who continues his bright form, reached the landmark on Day 2 of the opening Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rahul batted well in the second half of Day 1 before completing his hundred on the following day. Here are his stats.

Knock A solid hand from Rahul On a track where WI were folded for 162 while batting first, Rahul looked unfazed. He added 68 runs with his fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) before further stitching 98 runs alongside skipper Shubman Gill (50). Rahul, who resumed Day 2 at his overnight score of 53, powered India past 200 with his century. He was dismissed right after completing his ton.

Stats Over 3,800 runs in Tests Rahul made exactly 100 off 197 balls (12 fours). Playing his 64th Test, Rahul has raced to 3,889 runs at an average of 36.00. His tally includes 11 tons and 19 half-centuries. 474 of his Test runs have come against WI at 47.40. He owns three 50-plus scores against them, including two tons. This was his 10th Test hundred as an opener.

Information Second hundred in home Tests Meanwhile, this was Rahul's second Test hundred at home as he has completed 1,249 runs in the country at an average of 41.63. He overall boasts 12 50-plus Test scores in India.