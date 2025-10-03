CWI unveils comprehensive plan to revamp West Indies cricket
What's the story
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled a comprehensive plan to revamp the standard of cricket in the region. The strategy was devised by the CWI's strategy and officiating committee, which includes former legends like Clive Lloyd, Brian Lara, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, and Ramnaresh Sarwan. The committee was formed after West Indies's shocking 27 all out against Australia in Kingston earlier this year.
Problem areas
Identifying the key issues
The CWI has identified several key problem areas that need to be addressed. These include a decline in regional tournament quality, deficiencies in technical and mental skills, an underperforming franchise system, and gaps in infrastructure. The CWI also highlighted the lack of specialist coaching support, limited ICC revenue share, fragmented player development pathways, and inadequate fitness standards as major issues facing West Indies cricket today.
Strategic initiatives
Short-term actions
In the short term, the CWI plans to hire an internationally proven batting coach and a full-time sports psychologist for the senior men's team. The women's team will also get a full-time role upgrade. A high-performance project proposal for a state-of-the-art facility at Coolidge Cricket Ground is also on the cards. Franchise teams will now have to submit individual development plans with player fitness closely monitored through a new regional fitness leaderboard.
Future plans
Long-term actions
The CWI's long-term actions include a national cricket development framework uniting grassroots, school, academy, and high-performance pathways. It also plans comprehensive franchise reform to ensure accountability for player development. The establishment of standardized academies for ages 11-18 is another key initiative. The completion of the high-performance center in Antigua as a regional hub for elite development is also on the list.
Financial strategies
Financial sustainability and mentorship framework
The CWI also plans to focus on financial sustainability by lobbying for equitable ICC revenue distribution and forming new partnerships with governments, private entities, and philanthropists. A structured mentorship framework connecting current and former West Indies players with emerging talent is also part of the long-term plan. CWI's director of cricket Miles Bascombe said despite challenges, their commitment to cricket development across the region remains unwavering.