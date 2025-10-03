CWI unveils comprehensive plan to revamp West Indies cricket

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled a comprehensive plan to revamp the standard of cricket in the region. The strategy was devised by the CWI's strategy and officiating committee, which includes former legends like Clive Lloyd, Brian Lara, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, and Ramnaresh Sarwan. The committee was formed after West Indies's shocking 27 all out against Australia in Kingston earlier this year.

Problem areas Identifying the key issues The CWI has identified several key problem areas that need to be addressed. These include a decline in regional tournament quality, deficiencies in technical and mental skills, an underperforming franchise system, and gaps in infrastructure. The CWI also highlighted the lack of specialist coaching support, limited ICC revenue share, fragmented player development pathways, and inadequate fitness standards as major issues facing West Indies cricket today.

Strategic initiatives Short-term actions In the short term, the CWI plans to hire an internationally proven batting coach and a full-time sports psychologist for the senior men's team. The women's team will also get a full-time role upgrade. A high-performance project proposal for a state-of-the-art facility at Coolidge Cricket Ground is also on the cards. Franchise teams will now have to submit individual development plans with player fitness closely monitored through a new regional fitness leaderboard.

Future plans Long-term actions The CWI's long-term actions include a national cricket development framework uniting grassroots, school, academy, and high-performance pathways. It also plans comprehensive franchise reform to ensure accountability for player development. The establishment of standardized academies for ages 11-18 is another key initiative. The completion of the high-performance center in Antigua as a regional hub for elite development is also on the list.