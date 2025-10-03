Rashid Khan averages 10.67 with ball in Sharjah T20Is: Stats 

Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan bowled a fine spell in the opening T20I against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Despite his team's defeat, Rashid's impressive performance saw him take four wickets for just 18 runs in four overs . This feat further solidifies his position as one of the top bowlers in the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, here we decode Rashid's stunning numbers in T20Is in Sharjah.

Tally 40 wickets in Sharjah According to ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has snapped 40 wickets from just 19 T20Is in Sharjah at an excellent average of 10.67. His economy of 5.74 is also jaw-dropping. No other bowler has even 21 T20I wickets at the venue. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (46 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur) and Shakib Al Hasan (45 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur) are the only other full-member team bowlers with more T20I wickets at the venue.

Four-fers Three four-fers at the venue As many as three T20Is in Sharjah have seen Rashid register four-wicket hauls. His best figures here read 4/9. These are the joint-most four-plus wicket-hauls by a bowler at a particular venue (T20Is). Meanwhile, the Afghanistan star has also taken three hauls of four wickets or more at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, India.

Information 55 T20 wickets in Sharjah Coming to Rashid's overall T20 stats in Sharjah, he owns 55 wickets from 33 games at an average of 14.23. The tally includes four four-wicket hauls and an excellent economy rate of 6.01. No other bowler has even 35 T20 wickets here.