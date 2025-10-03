Rashid Khan records his ninth four-fer in T20Is: Stats

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in the 1st of the three-match T20I series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Jaker Ali-led side first restricted Afghanistan to 151/9 in 20 overs. Although Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan Tamim added a 109-run opening stand for Bangladesh, they faltered toward the end. Rashid Khan 's incredible spell brought them down to 118/6. Despite Bangladesh's win, he finished with four wickets.

Stand Bangladesh cruise with Tanzid-Parvez stand Bangladesh had an incredible start. They saw a 109-run opening partnership with Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon. At 109/0, Bangladesh were cruising in the run chase. Tanzid Hasan hammered a 37-ball 51 (3 fours and 3 sixes), while Parvez Hossain finished with 54 off 37 balls (4 fours and 3 sixes). Fareed Ahmad gave Afghanistan their first breakthrough, dismissing Parvez.

Turning point Rashid's spell was the turning point After losing Parvez, Bangladesh lost five more wickets in the next four overs. Rashid turned the match upside down by dismissing Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Jaker Ali, and Shamim Hossain in quick succession. Noor Ahmad further brought Bangladesh down to 118/6, removing Tanzim Hasan Sakib. With 34 runs required off 24 balls, Nurul Hasan (23*) and Rishad Hossain (14*) did the job.