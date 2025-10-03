Cameron Green confirms no bowling restrictions for Ashes: Details

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has confirmed that he won't have any bowling restrictions when the Ashes series begins. Green's statement comes as a major boost for Australia, considering he hasn't bowled in a match since his fifth stress fracture led to radical spinal surgery last October. The player is now looking forward to making his bowling return in Western Australia's Sheffield Shield opener against New South Wales this weekend.

Recovery journey Green to gradually increase his bowling workload Green will be limited to just eight overs in the upcoming match, but he plans to gradually increase his workload in subsequent Shield matches and ODIs for Australia. He hopes to play three Shield matches and participate in Australia's ODI series against India before the Ashes begins at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 21. "It's been a long 12 months, but feeling really good," Green said ahead of his bowling return.

Game plan Green to bat at No.3 in the Ashes Green is set to bat at No.4 for WA in their Shield opener, but he could move to No.3 for the Ashes. He has been batting at No.3 since his Test return in June as a batter only. Despite concerns about his ability to handle the dual responsibility of batting high up the order and bowling key overs, Green remains confident of managing both roles well with support from fellow all-rounder Beau Webster in the Test side.