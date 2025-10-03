Tanzid, Emon script history with century stand vs Afghanistan (T20Is)

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in the first match of the three-match T20I series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The victory came after a stellar opening partnership between Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon, who put on a 109-run stand. Despite a late collapse triggered by Rashid Khan 's brilliant spell, Bangladesh managed to seal the win with eight balls remaining. Meanwhile, Tanzid and Emon have registered a significant partnership record with their century stand.

Game turnaround Bangladesh chase down the target with 8 balls to spare Bangladesh started their chase on a high note with an opening partnership of 109 runs between Tanzid Hasan Tamim (51 off 37) and Parvez Hossain Emon (54 off 37). However, they suffered a major collapse as Rashid Khan picked up four wickets in quick succession. Despite the setback, a late partnership between Nurul Hasan (23 off nine) and Rishad Hossain (14 off nine) helped Bangladesh secure victory with eight balls to spare.

DYK Third-highest opening stand for Bangladesh As per ESPNcricinfo, Tanzid and Emon's 109-run partnership is now the third-highest opening stand for Bangladesh in T20Is. The duo also owns the second place on this list, having added 110 runs against Pakistan in Lahore earlier this year. Litton Das and Rony Talukdar tops this list. They had added 124 runs vs Ireland in 2023. As the Litton-Talukdar partnership was witnessed in Chattogram, Tanzid and Emon boast Bangladesh's top two highest opening stands in away-from-home T20Is.

DYK Second Bangladesh pair with this feat With their heroics against Afghanistan, Tanzid and Emon became the second Bangladesh opening pair to register multiple century stands in T20Is. They have joined Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Hasan - who also boast two 100-plus partnerships while opening the innings. This means Tanzid has been involved in four of Bangladesh's six 100-plus opening stands in the 20-over format.

Information Most runs by an Bangladesh opening pair During their stay in Sharjah, Tanzid and Emon also became the first Bangladesh opening pair to complete 400 partnership runs in T20Is. Having opened 15 times together, the duo has raced to 443 runs at an average of 29.53.