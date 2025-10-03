Sana Mir breaks silence on her 'Azad Kashmir' comment

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has addressed the controversy surrounding her "Azad Kashmir" comment during a ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. The incident occurred during the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. While commenting on cricketer Natalia Pervaiz, Mir initially referred to her as hailing from "Kashmir," but then corrected herself to say "Azad Kashmir."

Public reaction Backlash on social media Mir's comment quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Many fans tagged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its chairman Jay Shah, demanding her removal from the commentary panel for the prestigious tournament. In response to the backlash, Mir took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that her comments were not intended as a political statement.

Clarification Mir urges fans to not politicize sport Mir stressed that her comment was merely meant to highlight the challenges Pervaiz faced coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. "It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level," wrote Mir. The former captain urged fans worldwide to focus on the sport instead of politicizing it, saying there was no "malice in her heart" nor any intention to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Research source Mir shares screenshot of research Mir also shared a screenshot of where she researches most of her players from, whether from Pakistan or any other country. She acknowledged that the source has been changed by now but clarified that this is what she was referring to in her comment. The clarification comes as Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets in their ICC Women's World Cup clash.