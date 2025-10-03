Rashid Khan becomes captain with most T20I four-wicket hauls: Stats 

Afghanistan 's Rashid Khan has become the first captain in history to take five four-wicket hauls in T20I cricket. He achieved the milestone during the opening T20I against Bangladesh at Sharjah Cricket Ground. Despite his stellar performance, Afghanistan lost the game by four wickets as Bangladesh accomplished the 152-run target. Rashid's impressive spell of 4/18 saw him dismiss Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali, and Shamim Hossain within a span of four overs.

Record-breaking feat Rashid surpasses Charles Perchard's record As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid broke the record previously held by Jersey's Charles Perchard, who had four four-wicket hauls as captain. Among full-member nations, no other captain has more than two such instances while leading their team. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan have both achieved this milestone twice while leading their respective countries in T20Is. With 64 wickets from 37 games at 13.42, Rashid is the skipper with the third-most T20I wickets.

Additional achievement Second player with 10 3-wicket hauls as captain Rashid is also the second player after Perchard to take 10 three-wicket hauls while leading a team. He is the first from a full-member team to achieve this feat, breaking Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza's record (9) in the process. Rashid also holds the record for most three (27) and four-wicket hauls in T20Is (11) as a player.

Rashid vs Bangladesh First bowler with three four-wicket hauls vs Bangladesh With this spell, Rashid also became the first bowler to claim three four-wicket hauls vs Bangladesh in T20Is. Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara, who boasts a fifer and a four-wicket haul against the opposition, is the only other bowler with multiple four-fers against the Tigers. Rashid has overall scalped 28 wickets against the Tigers at a stellar average of 9.85. His economy of 5.52 is also sensational. Meanwhile, no other bowler owns even 20 T20I wickets against Bangladesh.