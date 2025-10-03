Women's World Cup: Will India continue no-handshake policy against Pakistan?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has stated that Team India will adhere to all cricketing protocols during their 2025 ICC Women's World Cup clash against Pakistan. However, he did not confirm if handshakes or interactions between the two teams would take place. This comes after India's men, led by Suryakumar Yadav, maintained the no-handshake policy during their three T20 Asia Cup matches due to political tensions.

Official stance Saikia on Indo-Pak clash Speaking on BBC's Stumped podcast, Saikia said, "I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that particular hostile country is the same. There is no change in the last week." He added that "India will play that match against Pakistan in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed." However, he couldn't assure anything about handshakes at this moment.

Firm decision BCCI aligned with government A BCCI official has outrightly dismissed the possibility of handshakes between India and Pakistan. "The BCCI is aligned with the government and there will be no customary handshake at the toss, no photo-shoot with the match referee, and no end-of-game handshakes," said a source quoted by PTI. The official added that "the policy followed by men will also be implemented by women."

Anticipation Pakistan preparing for India boycott The Pakistan women's team is said to be preparing for the possibility of India continuing its boycott. Their team manager, Hina Munawar, has reportedly sought advice from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on how to proceed. Despite these developments, neither PCB nor BCCI has officially raised the issue with the ICC, as there are no specific regulations regarding handshakes in cricket.