Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' comment sparks outrage

A controversial remark by former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir has sparked outrage on social media. The incident occurred during a commentary stint for the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Colombo. Mir referred to "Azad Kashmir" while describing Pakistani player Natalia Pervaiz, which has drawn widespread criticism given the current state of India-Pakistan relations.

Comment controversy What exactly did Mir say? While describing Pervaiz, Mir said, "Yes, they have won the qualifiers, but a lot of these players are new. Natalia, who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore." The clip featuring the controversial remark has been circulating on social media. Notably, "Azad Kashmir" refers to the part of Jammu and Kashmir that belongs to India but has been under Pakistani occupation since 1947.

Social media response Users demand action against Mir Mir's comment has drawn a strong reaction from social media users, with many calling for her ouster from the tournament's commentary panel. Some users even called it anti-India propaganda and demanded immediate action against Mir. The incident comes amid already strained cricketing ties between India and Pakistan after the 2025 T20 Asia Cup where Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.