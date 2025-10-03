Dhruv Jurel shines vs WI, hammers his maiden Test hundred 

Responding to WI's paltry first-innings total of 162/10, India were well placed at 188/3 when Jurel arrived to bat. He joined forces with fellow centurion KL Rahul (100) and took India past 200 before the latter departed. Jurel then found another potent partner in Ravindra Jadeja as the duo scripted a stand worth 206 runs. The keeper-batter fell for 125 runs from 210 balls.

Career

Second 50-plus score in Tests

This was Jurel's second 50-plus score across six Tests. He had played a 90-run knock against England in Ranchi last year. He has now raced to 380 runs across nine innings at an average of 47.50. Overall in First-Class cricket, this was his third hundred (50s: 13). Jurel has gone past 1,800 FC runs at an average of around 49.