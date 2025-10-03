Unofficial ODI: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma falter vs Australia A 

Abhishek Sharma , who was the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025, was dismissed for a golden duck in the second unofficial ODI against Australia A. The match is being played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Abhishek was sent back to the pavilion on the first ball of the second over by Jack Edwards. Meanwhile, team skipper Shreyas Iyer could only manage eight runs in the game. Here are further details.

Match impact Abhishek fails to get off the mark As a regular member of India's T20I squad, Abhishek would have hoped to carry his form into the 50-over format and stake his claim for the upcoming ODI series in Australia. However, he was dismissed on the first ball of the second over by Jack Edwards. His dismissal triggered a collapse with Prabhsimran Singh (1) and captain Shreyas Iyer also falling early as India A slumped to 17/3.

Iyer In-form Iyer fails to continue his golden run Captain Iyer, who had scored a brilliant 110 runs off 83 balls in the series opener on October 1, could only manage eight runs off 13 balls this time. Jack Edwards rattled his stumps to put the Aussies further further in command. Playing his 158th List A game, the batter now owns 6,451 runs at an average of over 48 (100s: 15, 50s: 39).

Information Sensational numbers in ODIs Besides, Iyer has played 70 ODIs for India, scoring 2,845 runs at 48.22. He owns 5 tons and 22 half-centuries (SR: 100.00). Earlier this year, Iyer finished as India's highest run-scorer as India lifted the Champions Trophy. He slammed 243 runs at 48.60.

Tournament highlights Abhishek shone in Asia Cup 2025 Abhishek was the standout performer of the Asia Cup, scoring a total of 314 runs in seven innings. He averaged an impressive 44.85 and had a strike rate of 200, which earned him the Player of the Series award. The explosive left-hander missed out on playing in the first India A vs Australia A game, where his team won by a huge margin of 171 runs after scoring an incredible 413/6.