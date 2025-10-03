In-form Ravindra Jadeja goes past Dhoni's Test sixes tally: Details 

Ravindra Jadeja , the seasoned all-rounder of Team India , has continued his phenomenal form with the bat in Tests. He brought up a remarkable fifty on Day 2 of the opening Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad. The knock not only put India in a commanding position but also took Jadeja's tally to seven 50-plus scores in his last nine innings. The southpaw also went past MS Dhoni to become the Indian with the fourth-most Test sixes.

Knock A fine hand from Jadeja Responding to WI's paltry first-innings total of 162/10, India were well placed at 218/4 when Jadeja arrived to bat. He joined forces with Dhruv Jurel and took India past 300. The duo scripted a century stand to push the visitors further back. Jadeja completed his fifty just before lunch and returned unbeaten. He batted with great intent, having smoked four sixes on the way to his fifty.

Milestone Fourth-most Test sixes by an Indian In a remarkable feat, Jadeja broke MS Dhoni's record for the fourth-most sixes by an Indian in Test cricket. He hit his 79th six during his innings, overtaking Dhoni, who had hit 78 in 90 matches. Jadeja is now only behind Virender Sehwag (90), Rishabh Pant (90), and Rohit Sharma (88) in terms of Test sixes for India.