Shreyas Iyer slams century ahead of Australia ODIs: Key stats 

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer slammed a stellar century against Australia A in the 1st Unofficial ODI at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on October 1. Leading India A, Iyer hammered an 83-ball 110, powering the side to a mammoth 413/6 in 50 overs. Each of India's top five recorded a 50-plus score, with Iyer top-scoring. Priyansh Arya also slammed a century.

Young talent Iyer capitalizes on a flying start The match also saw a stellar performance from young opener Priyansh Arya, who scored a quickfire 101 off 84 balls. He opened the innings with his Punjab Kings teammate Prabhsimran Singh (56), and the duo added a 135-run partnership. Their captain, Iyer, who came in at No. 3, duly played his strokes. Riyan Parag and Ayush Badoni also contributed with quick fifties. Slamming 12 fours and 4 sixes, Iyer fell to Liam Scott in the 47th over.

Stats Iyer scores his 15th List A ton After missing the Asia Cup berth, Iyer has responded with a sublime century, his 15th in List A cricket. Iyer also has 39 half-centuries to his name across 158 50-over matches. He raced past 6,400 runs at an average of over 48. Besides, Iyer has played 70 ODIs for India, scoring 2,845 runs at 48.22. He owns 5 tons and 22 half-centuries (SR: 100.00).