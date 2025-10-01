How Jasprit Bumrah has fared against West Indies in Tests

Jasprit Bumrah , India's premier pacer, is set for a red-ball return in the impending two-match Test series against West Indies . The series opener will begin on October 2 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Bumrah, who starred in India's title-winning Asia Cup campaign, has played only two Tests against the Windies, dating back to 2019. Have a look at his record.

Performance Bumrah last played against WI in 2019 Bumrah bolstered the Indian Test squad on their 2019 tour of West Indies. The right-arm pacer took 13 wickets at 9.23 as India routed the home side 2-0. In the opener in North Sound, Bumrah took a record-breaking 5/7 before India won the Test by 318 runs. The following Test in Jamaica produced Bumrah's career-best figures (6/27). India won the match by 257 runs.

Information Third Indian with Test hat-trick During the final match, Bumrah became only the third Indian to record a hat-trick in Test cricket. He had joined Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. In only his fourth over, Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, and Roston Chase to complete his hat-trick.

Career A look at his career numbers Since making his Test debut in 2018, Bumrah has evolved as the most lethal pacer across formats. In 48 Tests, he has taken 219 wickets at an incredible average of 19.82. His tally includes 15 fifers. As many as 172 of his wickets have come overseas, at 20.00. Across 12 home Tests, Bumrah has accounted for 47 wickets at an excellent average of 17.19.