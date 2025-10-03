Stray dog bites Kenyan official at JLN Stadium

A stray dog bit a Kenyan official during the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi . Following the incident, two dog-catching vehicles were immediately sent to the venue to catch the stray dog and ensure safety of athletes, officials and spectators, sources told the news agency.

Legal background Supreme Court's order on stray dogs The incident follows an order by a two-judge Supreme Court bench in August, which had directed the Delhi Municipal Corporation to round up all stray dogs from the streets and place them in shelters. However, a three-judge bench later modified this order, staying the blanket "no release" directive as it was impractical due to limited shelter space in Delhi. The court instead ordered that only aggressive or rabid/suspected rabid dogs should be captured, vaccinated and kept at designated pounds/shelters.

Venue importance About the World Para Athletics Championships The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, one of Delhi's premier sporting venues, has hosted several major tournaments in the past. Around 2,200 para-athletes and support staff from 104 countries are attending the ongoing nine-day World Para Athletics Championships 2025. The event is being held on a newly-laid Mondo track inaugurated by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on August 29.