Amazon unveils new Echo devices with Alexa+, its next-gen assistant

Amazon has unveiled its latest Echo device lineup, including the Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 11. The new range is powered by Alexa+, a next-gen AI assistant designed for natural and task-oriented conversations. The devices come with upgraded processors, memory, and sensing technology to make Alexa+ more proactive and personal in its interactions.

Tech specs New Echo devices and Alexa+ experience The new Echo devices are powered by Amazon's custom-made AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chipsets. They also come with the Omnisense sensor fusion platform, which enables Alexa+ to provide ambient, proactive, and deeply personalized experiences. This includes detecting who enters a room or reminding users of tasks based on context. The Echo Dot Max is priced at $99.99, while the Echo Studio costs $219.99.

Product features Highlights of the Echo Dot Max and Studio The Echo Dot Max is Amazon's most advanced Dot yet, with a two-way speaker system delivering three times the bass of its predecessor. It also filters background noise better and enables more natural room-wide interactions with Alexa+. The new Echo Studio maintains its size but still packs a powerful woofer, three optimized full-range drivers, and support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.

Display upgrades New Echo Show 8 and Show 11 The Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 feature in-cell touch displays with improved clarity, wide viewing angles, and adaptive visuals. They also come with upgraded audio featuring front-facing stereo speakers and a custom woofer. A 13MP camera recognizes users as they approach, displaying contextually relevant information. The new Echo Show 8 costs $179.99 while the pricier Echo Show 11 is priced at $219.99.