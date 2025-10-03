'Steve' review: Cillian Murphy is superb in uneven drama

Cillian Murphy 's Steve, out now on Netflix , is directed by Tim Mielants, who previously collaborated with him on Small Things Like These . Based on Max Porter's 2023 novella, Shy, the film traces a turbulent, nerve-racking day in the life of Steve, who's the headmaster of a reform school for boys. Murphy excels in his complex role, but the film leaves much to be desired.

Plot Follows a committed, troubled teacher at a reform school The film follows Steve, the headmaster of Stanton Wood, a reform school for unruly male teens. His mental health is in tatters, the staff is underpaid and overworked, and the boys show little to no sign of progress. One day, authorities inform Steve that the school will be closed in six months, leaving him to come to terms with this shocking, unfortunate news.

#1 Murphy delivers a stirring act Murphy captures the ache, anxiety, and aggression of Steve exceedingly well, and you can sense the storm brewing inside him. Steve wears himself out trying to help the kids, and Murphy essays this role with just the right amount of intensity. He looks at this job as some sort of redemption, and saving the boys would mean he would have rescued himself, too.

#2 The film has ambition, but not everything comes together The film offers sharp dialogue and an ensemble cast of talented, experienced actors (Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman, among others). However, except for Steve, every character is underwritten, and hence, they remain at a distance from us. Plus, it does not help that the ending comes across as quite incomplete. It doesn't encourage you to ponder over the film; it just leaves you frustrated.

#3 The movie begins to feel weary after a point A sense of unbridled energy and chaos defines the film; the boys are fighting, the teachers are struggling, and an exploitative documentary crew is conducting interviews. Everything happens simultaneously, and the school is in complete disarray. While this energy works in the film's favor initially, it begins to drown it soon after. It leaves us feeling exhausted, not entertained.

#4 More on the above aspect The film has an unapologetically raw and realistic feel to it, but it struggles to engage. You stay with it because you want to see how Steve's journey will unfold eventually, but the wayward, sloppy writing never makes it easy. The boys get ample amount of screentime, and yet, we are none the wiser about them by the time the film ends.