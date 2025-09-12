'Small Things Like These' review: Cillian Murphy anchors intense drama

Small Things like These, which finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, is directed by Tim Mielants with screenplay written by Enda Walsh. Based on Claire Keegan's namesake novel, the film, set in 1985 in Ireland , brims with powerful intensity, hope, and incredible courage. It draws from the infamous Magdalene Laundries in Ireland, where thousands of women were held captive for several years.

Plot Follows a man's resolve to save a young woman Small Things Like These follows Bill Furlong (Cillian Murphy), a respected and hardworking coal merchant and the father of five daughters. One day, he stumbles upon Sarah, a young, pregnant woman who's trapped in the local convent. The nuns threaten Bill, asking him not to take any action, but he takes it upon himself to ensure Sarah's safety before time runs out.

#1 Murphy turns in another memorable performance Murphy's quiet yet powerful intensity anchors the movie, and if the film works so well, it's due to his potent and remarkable performance. Even before Sarah comes into the picture, Murphy lays Bill bare in front of us; a sense of ache, vulnerability, and innate strength defines him. Plus, there's also a beautiful tenderness that comes to him as a father of girls.

#2 The movie finds its strength in silence Small Things Like These isn't too interested in dialogue; it focuses, instead, on the actions, expressions, and body language of characters. Murphy finds great help from Eileen Walsh, who plays his wife. They have contradictory views about Sarah, but the enduring love between them is much stronger than their differing opinion. When they talk, the film becomes an engaging, authentic domestic drama.

#3 Each frame is poetic and beautiful The cinematography is spectacular, with several scenes looking like paintings you would want to admire for several minutes. With cold, frosty weather and frequent rain, the film creates claustrophobia and dread. Bill feels trapped, and unless he rescues Sarah, he will perhaps never know peace again. The town, a character in itself, defines him, but it also restricts and paralyzes him.

#4 Your work begins after the film ends The film purposely ends on a vague, ambiguous, perhaps even an abrupt note, inviting interpretations. We follow Bill throughout this journey, and after the final scene, he leaves us at the door, prompting us to wonder what the final conversation between characters would look like. It's a bit of a risky wager, but we take it because the film feels so piercingly authentic.