Zubeen Garg's death case: Cops seek murder charges against singers

Investigation updates: 4 arrested, including manager and festival organizer

The case has gotten serious—charges started as culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy, but murder charges were later added.

Four people are now in custody: Goswami, Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, and festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta.

A second post-mortem was done in Guwahati, and investigators are still waiting on a key forensic report from Delhi.

To speed things up, the Indian government has asked Singapore to share evidence under an international treaty, with Assam Police preparing to travel there soon as part of the inquiry.