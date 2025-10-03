Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' out

Swift to host official release party

Songs like "Eldest Daughter" and "Wi$h Li$t" dig into love and personal growth—classic Swift themes.

She and Kelce announced their engagement in August with the playful line: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

To celebrate the new album, Taylor's hosting an official release party from October 3-5, featuring music videos, behind-the-scenes moments, and her own reflections on the creative process.