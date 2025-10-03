Taylor rates Travis's proposal a perfect '10 out of 10'
What's the story
In her recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, popstar Taylor Swift spoke about her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. She revealed that he surprised her with a proposal after they recorded his New Heights podcast in August. "He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in," she said. "He went all out- 10 out of 10."
Wedding details
Swift to focus on album promotion before wedding planning
Swift, who appeared on the show in a black bejeweled mini dress with her engagement ring, shared that she is focusing on promoting her new album The Life of a Showgirl before planning the wedding. "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan." The album was released on Friday.
Album insights
'The Life of a Showgirl' was secret passion project
Swift revealed that her new album, which features 12 tracks including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, was a secret project that helped her during the physically exhausting Eras Tour. "Last year on the tour I was physically exhausted, sick and worn down, so to spark me up I had the album as a secret passion project behind the scenes. It stopped me hitting a wall," she explained.
Artistic growth
Swift opens up about her evolution as an artist
Swift also talked about her evolving perspective as an artist. She said, "In recent years I have a different perspective and like storytelling at a little bit of a distance, so it isn't like doing a complete autopsy of myself." "I think my wheelhouse is bigger now...I feel I can do anything now while running in heels. I am confident to write higher choruses, jump an octave, and do falsetto stuff."
Master recordings
On finally owning her masters
Reflecting on now owning her master recordings, Swift said, "A lifelong dream came true. I was able to buy my entire back catalog. I don't respond to stuff generally, but not owning it really pissed me off." "I didn't think I should be given it- I was happy to pay and at a premium. I'm glad I spoke publicly about it and my fans got behind it and championed it."