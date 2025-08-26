Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce
What's the story
Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce have announced their engagement. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday night (IST) with a series of photos that show Kelce proposing to Swift. The caption read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." This marks a new chapter in their relationship which has been making headlines since it became public in October 2023.
Love story
How Swift and Kelce's romance began
The romance between Swift and Kelce reportedly started when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended Swift's Eras Tour in July 2023. In an early episode of his podcast New Heights, Kelce revealed his original plan to give Swift his phone number through a friendship bracelet at her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. However, he didn't get to do it, which led him to speak about it publicly and seek help from people close to Swift.
Relationship highlights
The couple's journey since going public
Since their first date in New York, Swift and Kelce have been inseparable. In February 2024, Swift made history by winning the most Grammy Awards for Album of the Year before jetting off to her Eras Tour dates in Tokyo. She then returned to watch Kelce win Super Bowl 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers a week later. The couple has also been spotted at numerous concerts, football games, and even the US Open together.
Family ties
Rumors of engagement sparked last year
Before the engagement announcement, there were already rumors about Swift and Kelce's engagement. Earlier, Page Six reported that Kelce had asked for Swift's father's permission to propose. "Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring," a source told the outlet. Both their families have blended well throughout their relationship, often attending Chiefs games together.