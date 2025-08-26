Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce 

Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce have announced their engagement. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday night (IST) with a series of photos that show Kelce proposing to Swift. The caption read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." This marks a new chapter in their relationship which has been making headlines since it became public in October 2023.

Love story How Swift and Kelce's romance began The romance between Swift and Kelce reportedly started when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended Swift's Eras Tour in July 2023. In an early episode of his podcast New Heights, Kelce revealed his original plan to give Swift his phone number through a friendship bracelet at her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. However, he didn't get to do it, which led him to speak about it publicly and seek help from people close to Swift.

Relationship highlights The couple's journey since going public Since their first date in New York, Swift and Kelce have been inseparable. In February 2024, Swift made history by winning the most Grammy Awards for Album of the Year before jetting off to her Eras Tour dates in Tokyo. She then returned to watch Kelce win Super Bowl 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers a week later. The couple has also been spotted at numerous concerts, football games, and even the US Open together.