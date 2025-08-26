Next Article
Taylor Swift breaks records, announces new album: 'The Life of Showgirl'
Taylor Swift just broke a Guinness World Record with her appearance on the New Heights podcast—1.3 million people tuned in live, and the episode has already crossed 20 million views as of today.
While chatting on the show, she surprised fans by announcing her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropping October 3.
Album features Sabrina Carpenter, explores new themes
Swift's 12th studio album features Sabrina Carpenter on the title track and was produced with Max Martin and Shellback.
Tracks like Elizabeth Taylor and Ruin the Friendship hint at some fresh themes.
This release also comes right after she regained control of her first six albums—a big moment in her career.