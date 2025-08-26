Next Article
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's dating rumors were just movie marketing
Turns out all the buzz about Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson dating was just smart marketing for their movie, The Naked Gun.
Their playful red carpet moments and public appearances were planned to get people talking about the film—not each other.
Insiders say their off-screen relationship stayed strictly professional
Insiders say their off-screen relationship stayed strictly professional, with no real-life romance involved.
It's just another example of Hollywood using a little drama to get everyone excited for a new release.