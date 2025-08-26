Next Article
MAI wants 5% GST on movie tickets: Here's why
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has urged the government to cut GST to 5% for movie tickets priced at ₹300 or less.
Right now, tickets under ₹100 are taxed at 12%, and anything above ₹100 faces an 18% tax—a system set back in 2018 that MAI says doesn't match today's prices.
MAI's president on potential growth
MAI's president, Kamal Gianchandani, says that making tickets more affordable could help increase the number of cinema screens in India to about 20,000 over the next few years and boost annual growth from just 2-3% up to 10%.
Lower taxes could mean more people heading back to theaters post-pandemic, more jobs saved, and a stronger movie scene.