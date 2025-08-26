Next Article
Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's film sets release date
Jr NTR is about to start filming the second schedule of his much-awaited movie, tentatively called NTR x Neel, in early September.
Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, this action-packed film is aiming for a big pan-India release on June 25, 2026.
The project is designed to showcase Jr NTR's range and boost his national presence.
Jr NTR's other upcoming projects
Besides this film, Jr NTR has some exciting projects lined up—he's teaming with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama where he'll play Lord Kumara Swamy.
He also recently made his Hindi debut in War 2 (part of YRF's spy universe), and was last seen in Telugu cinema with Devara: Part 1.