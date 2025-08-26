Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's film sets release date Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Jr NTR is about to start filming the second schedule of his much-awaited movie, tentatively called NTR x Neel, in early September.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, this action-packed film is aiming for a big pan-India release on June 25, 2026.

The project is designed to showcase Jr NTR's range and boost his national presence.