'Tu kya kar raha hai yahan?': Ranbir to crew member
Ranbir Kapoor had a funny, totally relatable moment on a flight to his new film's shoot.
He spotted a crew member and blurted out, "Tu kya kar raha hai yahan?" (What are you doing here?), forgetting they were all headed to the same place for Love and War.
The crew member replied, "Shooting hai na" (Aren't we shooting?), and Ranbir laughed it off with an "Arey haan" (Oh yes).
Someone caught it on video, and fans loved seeing this unfiltered side of him.
Meanwhile, on the work front for Ranbir
Ranbir is currently filming Love and War with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The movie dives into friendship, sacrifice, and romance during a fictional war, with shooting locations like Mhow in Madhya Pradesh adding that old-school vibe.
It's set to hit theaters in March 2026.