'Tu kya kar raha hai yahan?': Ranbir to crew member Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor had a funny, totally relatable moment on a flight to his new film's shoot.

He spotted a crew member and blurted out, "Tu kya kar raha hai yahan?" (What are you doing here?), forgetting they were all headed to the same place for Love and War.

The crew member replied, "Shooting hai na" (Aren't we shooting?), and Ranbir laughed it off with an "Arey haan" (Oh yes).

Someone caught it on video, and fans loved seeing this unfiltered side of him.