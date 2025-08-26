Hrithik Roshan leases his ₹97.5cr Juhu apartment to Saba Azad
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has leased his luxury sea-facing Juhu apartment to his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad.
The property sits in Mannat Apartments, where Roshan owns three entire floors—he picked them up back in October 2020 for a whopping ₹97.5 crore.
Saba will pay ₹75,000 a month
According to their August 4, 2025 agreement, Saba will pay ₹75,000 a month and put down a ₹1.25 lakh deposit—way below the usual ₹1-2 lakh rent for similar three-bedroom flats nearby.
Deals like this are pretty common among celebs when renting to friends or family; the lease exists mainly for documentation purposes.
Roshan's other real estate moves
Beyond Juhu, Roshan and his family sold three Andheri apartments for ₹6.75 crore earlier this year.
He also has commercial properties in Mumbai and Pune—including an office in Goregaon and another spot in Kharadi—showing off his knack for investing in prime real estate.