Samay Raina issues apology to SC over disability jokes Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Comedian Samay Raina has issued an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court after making offensive jokes about people with disabilities on his podcast, India's Got Latent.

In his August 2024 affidavit, he said he never meant to hurt anyone and promised to be more thoughtful in future.

The court, though, called out his earlier response for sounding more like an excuse than a real apology.