'Saw': James Wan makes creative comeback to horror franchise
James Wan, the original creator of Saw, is making a creative comeback to the franchise for the first time since the early days.
This follows Blumhouse teaming up with Lionsgate after acquiring a stake in the series.
Wan says he's planning a "significant creative return" that respects Saw's legacy but also brings something fresh for today's audience.
Meanwhile, 'Saw XI's future remains uncertain
With Saw XI postponed and its future unclear, Wan's return signals a big reset for the franchise.
The next script will dive into "angry" themes, according to writer Marcus Dunstan—hinting at a bold new vibe that could hook longtime fans and newcomers alike.
In other news: Updates on 'Scream 7,' 'House of the Dragon'
Elsewhere: Scream 7 brings back composer Marco Beltrami; House of the Dragon season 3 wraps filming this October; and Ewan McGregor is prepping for more Star Wars by rewatching Clone Wars.