'Saw': James Wan makes creative comeback to horror franchise Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

James Wan, the original creator of Saw, is making a creative comeback to the franchise for the first time since the early days.

This follows Blumhouse teaming up with Lionsgate after acquiring a stake in the series.

Wan says he's planning a "significant creative return" that respects Saw's legacy but also brings something fresh for today's audience.