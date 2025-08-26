Alia blasts fans, media for leaking visuals of her home

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has requested the media to immediately take down videos and pictures of her new Mumbai house, calling it an "invasion of privacy and a serious security issue." The visuals of her Bandra home, the Krishna Raj bungalow, reportedly taken from a neighbor's balcony, have been circulating online for days. In response, Bhatt posted on Instagram on Tuesday, asking fans not to reshare such content.

Statement 'Doesn't give anyone right to film private residences' The actor wrote, "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home... But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online." "A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent."

Privacy concerns 'Filming someone's personal space without permission is not content' Bhatt further emphasized, "Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content.' - it's a violation. It should never be normalized." "Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would," she added.

Appeal She urges fans not to share such content The actor also requested her fans not to share such content further. "So here's a humble but firm request - if you come across content online, please don't forward it or share it further," she wrote. "And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately."