Manchester City beat Wolves 2-0, close gap to Arsenal: Stats

Manchester City ended their four-match winless streak in the Premier League 2025-26 season with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium. The win came despite star striker Erling Haaland being benched for the match. Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo were the goal scorers for Pep Guardiola's side, helping them close the gap to Arsenal at the top of the table.

Match analysis City's performance and player ratings Manchester City's performance against Wolves was solid, with several players earning high ratings. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma got a rating of 6 while midfielder Matheus Nunes and defender Khusanov received 7 each. New signing Marc Guehi made his debut for the club but only managed a rating of 6. Midfielders Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Reijnders were rated 7 each while forward Antoine Semenyo received an impressive rating of 8 for his contribution to the team's victory over Wolves.

Goal scorers How City secured victory without Haaland Matheus Nunes, despite being booed by his former club's fans, sent in a cross that was well-attended by Marmoush. The Egyptian forward made an instant impact on his return to the starting XI, justifying Guardiola's decision to bench Haaland. City had several chances after that but it was Semenyo who doubled their lead with a finish through the middle of the Wolves team before half-time.

Tactical adjustments Guardiola's strategy and future challenges Guardiola brought on Haaland, Phil Foden, and Jeremy Doku in the second half. The manager's tactical changes paid off as City managed to secure their first Premier League win in five matches. The victory eases some pressure on City's form ahead of a crucial Champions League clash against Galatasaray next week.

Information A look at the points table After 23 Premier League games this season, Man City have raced to 46 points and are four behind leaders Arsenal. This was Man City's 14th win of the season. Bottom-placed Wolves saw their 4-game unbeaten run come to an end in the Premier League. This was their 17th defeat of the season.

Match stats Here are the match stats Guardiola's men owned 64.3% ball possession and an xG of 0.92. They had 11 attempts with 4 shots on target. Wolves had an xG of 0.59, clocking one shot on target from 11 attempts. The Citizens created one big chance and rattled the post twice. Wolves hit the woodwork once. Man City had 25 touches in the opposition box. Wolves managed 16 such touches.

Duo Marmoush and Semenyo's Premier League numbers Making his 27th Premier League appearance, Marmoush has raced to 8 goals (A1). This was his first league goal of the season from 11 appearances. Semenyo, who joined from Bournemouth in the January transfer window, owns 31 Premier League goals from 103 matches (A10). This season, he has raced to 11 goals (A3) from 22 matches.

Do you know? Marmoush makes this record As per Opta, all eight of Marmoush's Premier League goals have been scored at the Etihad Stadium - the most goals by any player in Premier League history with 100% coming at the same ground.